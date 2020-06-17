Charles E. Rent Sr



Indianapolis - Funeral Services for Charles E. Rent Sr. of Indianapolis will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 25th St. Baptist Church at 525 W. 25th St., Indianapolis, IN 46208. Visitation will be 10 am to 12 noon with the funeral service beginning at 12 noon. The funeral service will be limited to close family and friends, who will be notified prior to the service ... and who will need to check-in upon arrival. Face-masks will be required to enter the church building. Internment will follow the service.



Charles Edward Rent (Sr.) was born on March 25, 1935, in Cedartown, Georgia. In 1945, Charles moved with his family north to Indianapolis, Indiana.



After settling in Indianapolis, Charles joined 25th St. Baptist Church, where his church participation included singing with the Young Adult Choir, and serving as Church Finance committee chairman and as Sunday School teacher and Superintendent.



Charles was an apt student at Indianapolis school #87, and he continued his studies at Shortridge High School, finishing his studies in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Indiana University.



Charles married Juanita Louise Baker in 1956. From that union 5 sons and a daughter were born. In his early adulthood, Charles worked for the Indianapolis Times newspaper and Western Electric Corporation in Indianapolis.



In 1984, Charles and his family moved to Aurora, Illinois, where he worked for AT&T in various management roles and attended Progressive Church Baptist, serving in Finance and Sunday School teaching.



Upon moving back to the Indianapolis area, they reunited with the 25th St. Baptist Church where Charles was ordained as Deacon, and served in the Substance Abuse Ministry.



Charles had a variety of interests, of which fishing was key. He reserved his Saturdays for full days of fishing, through which he acquired many similarly-minded friends.



Charles was a devoted and faithful husband to Juanita, … and a committed father to his children. Like his wife, Juanita, Charles would, ultimately, serve as a mentor in the lives of many family and non-family members, and he served for many years









