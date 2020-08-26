1/1
Charles E. Stocking
1929 - 2020
Charles E. Stocking

Indianapolis - Charles E. Stocking Jr. (Red), 90, Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

He was born August 30, 1929, in Elkhart, Indiana, graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1947, served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry from 1953 to 1955, and retired from Allison Transmission as the foreman of the Heat Treat in 1979.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing with friends, and sharing his love of baseball with family.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Thomas Cox; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Sandra Stocking; grandchildren, Lynnetta (Mike), Leslie, Gregory (Máire), and James (Rachel); great grandchildren, Jacob, Bailey, Aaron, Colton, Charles, Olivia, and Rowan; brother, Ron Stocking; and sister, Sharon Bruhn.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Marthena; sister, Carol; and brother, Jerry.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2 to 6 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park. Service will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 am at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park. Burial will follow at Floral Park Cemetery. wwwflannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
