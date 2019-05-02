|
|
Charles Eads
Greenwood - Charles Robert Eads, 72, of Greenwood, passed away on April 29, 2019. Visitation: Monday, May 6, 2019 from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, with the service at 2:30 PM. Burial: The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park. Memorial contributions: Mt Pleasant Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019