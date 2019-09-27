|
Charles Eberhart
Shelbyville - Charles Behrends Eberhart age 91 passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by loved ones, in the same home where he was born.
He was the beloved husband of Donna (Daniel) Eberhart, celebrating over 59 years of marriage.
Charles was the father of Debra Eberhart and C. David Eberhart (Michelle). He was also the grandfather of Ty B. Eberhart and Senior Airman Jacob Ray.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J. Clyde Eberhart, and Althea Eberhart, sister, Miriam Herthel, and brother John C. Eberhart.
Charles was a graduate of Mt. Auburn High School (1946) and Purdue University (1950). He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army. He was Past State President of the Indiana Rural Youth, Past President of the Shelby Co. Extension Advisory Committee, Past President of the Shelby Co. Cattleman's Association, Past President of the Shelby Co. Crops Association, served on the Shelby County Fair Board for over 25 years, Past President of the Eastern-Southeastern Indiana Fair District, and former member of the Southwestern School Board. He was a member of the Norristown F&AM, Blue River Lions Club, Englewood Elks, Moose, American Legion, and John Purdue Club.
Charles was a retired farmer, loved sports, and was an avid Purdue fan.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Phil Herthel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to Purdue University at John Purdue Club, Mackey Arena, 900 John R. Wooden Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47907, or online at www.johnpurdueclub.com/eberhart.
Funeral Directors, Greg, Sheila, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve the Eberhart family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyparks.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019