Charles Eccles
Plainfield - Charles F. "Chuck" Eccles, 89, of Plainfield, passed away February 1, 2020. He was born December 13, 1930 to the late John Edward and Juanita (Miller) Eccles in Howesville, IN. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plainfield. He worked for Public Service of Indiana for 37 years, 20 years as a District Manager and almost 2 years as Assistant to the Vice President until his retirement in 1993. He was a member and Past President of the Plainfield Rotary, Past President of the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Hendricks County and Plainfield Economic Development Commission, President of the Red Pride Club, he initiated the Plainfield Plus, and a member of the Plainfield American Legion. Chuck is survived by his son, Brent (Beth) Eccles; three daughters, Dana (Mike) Cathcart, Lorinda Eccles, and Janiene (David) Sturgeon; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, where friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until service time at 7:00 pm. Burial and committal services will be on Friday at 12:00 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery in Clay City, IN. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020