Charles Edgar ColbertShawnee, KS - Charles E. Colbert, known by some as Charlie or Eddie, 85, passed away on May 3,2020 after a long illness at his daughter's home in Shawnee, KS. He spent most of his life living in Avon, Indiana and then Bainbridge, Indiana.Charles was born on April 18, 1935 in Carthage, Indiana to Walter and Lillian (Culbertson) Colbert. He graduated from Westfield High School. Charles served in the Marine Corp from July 1953 to July 1956. He married Jacqueline S Robinson in August of 1954, she passed away in 2012. They had three children; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; as well as many Nieces & Nephews.Charles retired from Eli Lilly and Hendricks County/Putnam County Weights & Measures. He was active in the development of the Avon Junior Athletics Association.Charles will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00am in Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd W. Dr. Indianapolis. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners or St. Jude.