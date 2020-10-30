Charles Edward Bible



Las Vegas - Charles Edward Bible gained his wings on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 under the care of Desert Springs Hospital Las Vegas, Nevada from Covid-19. Charles was 70 years old. Charles was born on January 9, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN to Clordean Banks Bible and Robert Bible Sr. He graduated from Crispus Attucks High School in 1968 where he lettered in football and sang in the men's chorus.



After graduation Charles enlisted in the Air Force and after his discharged, he attended IUPUI where he met Patricia Norwood (Bible). They were married in 1976 and had two daughters Starla and Sunni. They moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1981.



Of the many things Charles will be remembered for is his love of sports, traveling and music. Charles spent the last 6 years living in Las Vegas, Nevada enjoying all the great nightlife Vegas had to offer, along with the warm weather. He enjoyed Vegas because it allowed him to combine his love for music and live shows.



Charles is survived by his daughters Starla Bible and Sunni Bible. His siblings Brenda Allen Lester (William), Robert Bible Jr (Marty), James White, Gregory (Vanessa) Bible and Cloteal Stone Day, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charles is preceded in death by his father Robert Bible Sr, mother Clordean Banks Bible Tyler, brother Dewayne Bible and sisters Debra Bible and Diana Lynn Bible.









