Charles "Charlie" Edward Owens
Indianapolis - 89, passed away October 5, 2019. He was born March 2, 1930 to Chester Henderson Owens and Nora "Emma" Thompson Owens. Charlie was a graduate of Miami University where he obtained his B.S. and Master's degree in Education. Charlie married Melva "Jean" Dendler on March 31, 1951. He worked as the business manager for public schools in Cincinnati, OH, Hammond, IN and Joliet, IL before starting his own business, C & J Equipment Co., in Indianapolis in 1973. Charlie was a member of East 91st Street Christian Church. He was a founding member of Family Motor Coach Association where he served as president for 3 years. Charlie was an avid motorhome enthusiast and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 68 ½ years, Melva "Jean" Owens; son, Charles "Chuck" Owens Jr. (Gloria); daughter, Alice Homes (Gordon); sister, Jane Crawford; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his twin infant sons, Terry and Gary; as well as his parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 E. 91st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019