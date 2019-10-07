Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward "Charlie" Owens


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward "Charlie" Owens Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Edward Owens

Indianapolis - 89, passed away October 5, 2019. He was born March 2, 1930 to Chester Henderson Owens and Nora "Emma" Thompson Owens. Charlie was a graduate of Miami University where he obtained his B.S. and Master's degree in Education. Charlie married Melva "Jean" Dendler on March 31, 1951. He worked as the business manager for public schools in Cincinnati, OH, Hammond, IN and Joliet, IL before starting his own business, C & J Equipment Co., in Indianapolis in 1973. Charlie was a member of East 91st Street Christian Church. He was a founding member of Family Motor Coach Association where he served as president for 3 years. Charlie was an avid motorhome enthusiast and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 68 ½ years, Melva "Jean" Owens; son, Charles "Chuck" Owens Jr. (Gloria); daughter, Alice Homes (Gordon); sister, Jane Crawford; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his twin infant sons, Terry and Gary; as well as his parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 E. 91st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now