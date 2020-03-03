|
Charles Edward "Ed" Swain
Kokomo - Charles Edward "Ed" Swain, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 5, 1934, in Pittsboro, to Alvin and Martha (Gregory) Swain. On June 22, 1958, he married Maribeth Bowman, in Lizton, and she survives.
Ed graduated from Pittsboro High School in 1952 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering for Purdue University in 1962. He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for Delco Electronics for 33 years before retiring. Ed loved to fish and read. He served as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 504 for twelve years and was also a regular donor to the American Red Cross. He was a longtime member of Parr United Methodist Church where he taught Bible school and Sunday school.
In addition to his wife, Maribeth Swain, he is survived by daughter, Sara Beth (Joseph) Name; sons, Daniel Edward (Mona) Swain, David Thomas (Amy) Swain and Nathan William (Dora) Swain; grandchildren, Benjamin Swain, Mariann Swain, Melissa Swain, Jesse Paul Swain, Drew Swain, Eric Swain and Conner Swain; great-grandchildren, Carina, Lyra and Ara; and sister, Shirley (Ronnie) Boles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, James Eric Swain; and brother, Milton Swain.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Contributions may be made in Ed's memory to Parr United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020