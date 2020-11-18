Charles Edward WilsonIndianapolis - Charles E. ("Chuck") Wilson, 83, passed away November 17, 2020, in Indianapolis, after a long illness. He will be remembered for his love of family, quick wit, contagious laugh, and genuine concern for others.Chuck was born May 26, 1937, in Indianapolis to Paul J. and Margaret Mary (Burns) Wilson. He graduated from Cathedral Grade School in 1951, Cathedral High School in 1955, and St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind., in 1959 with a B.A. in Economics.When duty called, Chuck served in the Indiana Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves for 6 years. While at Chambley Air Force Base in France he fell in love with Europe, later visiting nearly every country there.In 1965, Chuck graduated with distinction from the Indiana University School of Law (Indianapolis) and was admitted to the Order of the Coif Honor Society. He had worked full-time at Lawyers Title during law school to support his young family, and ever after understood the sacrifices of others who pursued their education while earning a living. After graduation, he joined Ice Miller (then known as Ice Miller Donadio & Ryan) and later became a partner, practicing commercial real estate law there for 36 years before retiring in 2001. Following a one-year break, he started a private law practice. Altogether, Chuck practiced law for 55 years.Chuck believed wholeheartedly in giving back to his community. He served as chairman of the Board of WFYI public broadcasting, the St. Francis Hospital Advisory Board, and the St. Elizabeth Home, all in Indianapolis. In 1995, he co-founded and was first chairman of the St. Francis Healthcare Foundation Board. He also served on the Central Indiana Regional Board, the Healthcare Foundation, and Franciscan Health Hospital Boards in Lafayette and Crawfordsville. He also served on the Board of the Gibault School and Home for Boys in Terre Haute and the Indiana University School of Law Indianapolis Board of Governors , where he was also an adjunct professor.Chuck was a Sagamore of the Wabash and was a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and the Wine and Food Society of Indianapolis. He also was a member of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers, the Indiana State Bar Association, and was honored in Who's Who in America among Real Estate Lawyers and Who's Who in Commercial Real Estate in the Indianapolis Business Journal. He was voted best Commercial Real Estate Lawyer in Indianapolis several years in a row in an Indianapolis Monthly survey of his peers.He is survived by his loving wife since 1986, Karen Lynn Schmidt Wilson, his caring daughters Ann Marie Wilczynski (Michael), Mary Frances Schmid (Anton), Kathleen Margaret Wilson, and Tonya Grace Wilson; and, in his words, his "amazing and wonderful" grandchildren Emily G. and Erica B. Wilczynski, Megan M. McFearin (Bret Horsfield), and Michael P., Jackie G., and Joseph P. Okuniewicz; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his brothers John P. (Jack), Robert B. (Bob), and Thomas J. (Tom) Wilson; by his parents; and by Karen's parents, Mary Grace and Edward Schmidt.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Cathedral and a celebration of his life is planned for the Spring of 2021. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.The family is very grateful to his care team, who made his final months possible and more comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the organization of the donor's choice, to the St. Francis Healthcare Foundation or to SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Indianapolis.Arrangements are being handled by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral and Cremation Services