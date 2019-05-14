Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Charles Elliott Jr. Obituary
Charles Elliott, Jr.

Indianapolis - Charles Elliott, Jr. 63, of Indianapolis slipped peacefully into his heavenly home on Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Charles was born to Charles and Julia (Murphy) Elliott on January 6, 1956 in Indianapolis.

During his life he also resided in Hollywood, Florida and Washington, D.C. He was employed by Western Electric and the Indianapolis Public Library System. Early on, Charles developed a love for antiques and enjoyed treasure hunting in antique shops and thrift stores. He made friends easily with his sense of humor and always had a kind word or thoughtful gift to share. Charles loved his family and his visits to Ireland. He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia and sister, Julia.

Charles is survived by his father, Charles Elliott, Sr., of Indianapolis, IN and his brother, Michael of Hollywood, Florida as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews, and relatives in England and Ireland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Indiana School for the Deaf, 1200 E. 42nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46205.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019
