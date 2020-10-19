1/1
Charles Elliott Sr.
Charles Elliott, SR

Indianapolis - CHARLES ELLIOTT, SR., 100, passed quietly on October 16, 2020, at Merry Manor of Indianapolis. Born on December 10, 1919, in Donegal, Ireland to Charles and Margaret Elliott, he was the youngest of 8 children. As a young man he worked on the railroad in Scotland, then went to Liverpool, England where he worked in a garment factory during World War II. While there, he met and married his Irish rose, Julia Murray, and they shared 65 years together. In 1953, they emigrated to Indianapolis where he raised two sons and was employed by Western Electric. They resided several years in south Florida returning to Indianapolis in 2015. Charles always found the good in every situation as well as in every person he met. He was an avid sports fan, playing on soccer teams in Europe and the U.S. He enjoyed taking his family on summer trips to Ireland and Atlantic City. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and rich baritone voice, often entertaining family and friends by singing Irish ballads and limericks. He is survived by his son, Michael and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Julia, son Charles Jr. and daughter, Julia. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Indianapolis, IN with interment at Calvary cemetery. Visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020,from 4-8 p.m., at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Indianapolis School for the Deaf.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
