Charles Eric Meredith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Eric Meredith

Indianapolis - 47. Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:00pm at Jerusalem Temple Church, 2125 E. 54th St. with visitation from 10:00am to 12:00pm with social distancing enforced. View live services at www.ellismortuary.com. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
12:00 PM
Jerusalem Temple Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved