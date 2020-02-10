Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Charles F. "Pub" Chenoweth

Charles F. "Pub" Chenoweth

Indianapolis - Charles F. "Pub" Chenoweth age 88 passed away February 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy (Cooper) Chenoweth, who passed away in 1975. Also preceded in death by his brother, Don and sister, Gerry Cohron. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diana (Sullivan) McCarthy Chenoweth; his children, Cathy (Doug) Sample and Robert (Dan Jessup); stepchildren, Kelly (Bill) Oxener and Colleen (Scott) Shapiro; and brother, Bill. He was loved by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Charles was a supervisor at Detroit Diesel Allison, GMC retiring in 1987. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Overlook Clubhouse, 8511 Overlook Parkway, Indianapolis. Condolences may be shared with the family online at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
