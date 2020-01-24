|
Charles F. "Tony" Maher
Greenwood - Charles F. "Tony" Maher, Jr., 82, Greenwood, passed away January 22, 2020. Tony was born May 22, 1937, in the Bronx, New York, to the late Charles F. and Cora (Flanagan) Maher.
He graduated from Mt. Healthy High School (OH) in 1955 and attended Miami University. He worked for U.S. Steel for many years as a salesman and retired from Action Steel. Although he had a successful career, it was joked that Tony loved to watch other people work. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Always one to enjoy a good time, Tony could easily be described as the life of the party. Tony also enjoyed attending the sporting events of his daughters and in more recent years attending theater, choir or sporting events of his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce and a brother, Gerald Maher.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jamie (David) Jacques of Groveport, Ohio and Tami (Jeffrey) Edminster of Greenwood; one sister, Sheila Maher of Ohio; four grandchildren, Caitlin, Matthew, Alexandria, and Abigail.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and the hospice care team members who assisted in the care and support of the family.
Visitation will not be observed. Services will be held privately. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020