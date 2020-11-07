1/1
Charles Fitzgerald
1935 - 2020
Charles Fitzgerald

Fishers - Charles C. Fitzgerald, 85, of Fishers, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 3, 1935 to Clarence and Zillie (Norfleet) Fitzgerald in Nancy (Somerset), Kentucky.

Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Bowen Engineering Corporation for 30 years, managing and leading with expertise the underground utilities division, among many other projects. Charles was an avid golfer. He was an open-minded man, very caring, loving, and a hard-worker. Charles was a great husband, father, stepfather, and brother who was loved by everyone. He loved his grandkids. He was very faithful to God, and the Lord was his strength throughout his life.

Charles is survived by his loved wife of 21 years, Maria Fitzgerald; siblings, Roy Fitzgerald, Ina Hall and her husband Carl, and Paul Fitzgerald and his wife Susanna; daughter, Pam Gordon and her husband Bob; granddaughter, Rachel Martin and her husband Joshua Brooke; step-daughters, Victoria Romero and her husband Juan Tejada, Carolina Landsberger and her husband Josh, and Natalia Namenye and her husband James; and his grandchildren, Sara, Ben, Gabriela, Mila, Liam and Santiago.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace, Cora, Nelva, and sister-in-law, June Fitzgerald.

Private family services were held. Charles' care has been entrusted to Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

"It is a rare person who can take care of hearts while taking care of business."

In memory of Charles, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
