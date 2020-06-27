Charles Franklin Kennedy
Charles Franklin Kennedy

Plainfield - Charles Franklin "Frank" Kennedy, 73 of Plainfield, passed away June 26, 2020. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with visitation from 11:00 am until the service time. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
