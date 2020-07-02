Charles G. "Chuck" Wittum, Sr.Charles G. Wittum, Sr. (Chuck), 83 of Noblesville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born November 1, 1936 in Flint, MI to the late LaVern and Lois Wittum.Chuck retired as Senior Vice President of Delta Faucet. He was a member of Radiant Christian Life Church.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 11 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service.Chuck is survived by his wife, Juanita; children, Charles G. "Chuck", Jr. (Sherry) Wittum, Daniel E. (Karen) Wittum, Robyn J. (Michael) Redmon; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, John Wittum, Linda Smith, Becky Tower. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara LaVene, Vern Wittum, Gene Wittum.