1/1
Charles G. "Chuck" Wittum Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles G. "Chuck" Wittum, Sr.

Charles G. Wittum, Sr. (Chuck), 83 of Noblesville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born November 1, 1936 in Flint, MI to the late LaVern and Lois Wittum.

Chuck retired as Senior Vice President of Delta Faucet. He was a member of Radiant Christian Life Church.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 11 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Juanita; children, Charles G. "Chuck", Jr. (Sherry) Wittum, Daniel E. (Karen) Wittum, Robyn J. (Michael) Redmon; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, John Wittum, Linda Smith, Becky Tower. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara LaVene, Vern Wittum, Gene Wittum.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved