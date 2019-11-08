|
Gearns
Happy 100th
Birthday, G-pa!
Charles A. Gearns
We don't need a special occasion to bring you to our minds as we have thought of you so often in the three years since we lost you, but it seems appropriate on the centennial of your birth to tell you we miss you and love you dearly and
always will.
Although we wish you were here with us now to celebrate this momentous day, we know to have stayed would have only caused you more pain. The sadness we feel over our loss is tempered by the fact we know that you are happy, healthy, and reunited with the love of your life, "Ginny," and your beloved daughter Judy.
The precious memories of all the good times we shared with you and of your kindness, wit, and love have helped fill the hole left in our hearts by your passing. We thank God for every moment we had with you.
You are gone from this world, but you are impossible to forget as we thought the world of you and miss you beyond compare. Someday we will all be together again.
Happy 100th
Birthday, G-pa,
Your Loving Family
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019