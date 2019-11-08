Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Gearns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Gearns In Memoriam
Gearns

Happy 100th

Birthday, G-pa!

Charles A. Gearns

We don't need a special occasion to bring you to our minds as we have thought of you so often in the three years since we lost you, but it seems appropriate on the centennial of your birth to tell you we miss you and love you dearly and

always will.

Although we wish you were here with us now to celebrate this momentous day, we know to have stayed would have only caused you more pain. The sadness we feel over our loss is tempered by the fact we know that you are happy, healthy, and reunited with the love of your life, "Ginny," and your beloved daughter Judy.

The precious memories of all the good times we shared with you and of your kindness, wit, and love have helped fill the hole left in our hearts by your passing. We thank God for every moment we had with you.

You are gone from this world, but you are impossible to forget as we thought the world of you and miss you beyond compare. Someday we will all be together again.

Happy 100th

Birthday, G-pa,

Your Loving Family

.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -