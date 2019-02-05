Services
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Johnson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles H. Johnson Obituary
Charles H. Johnson

Indianapolis - 79 of Indianapolis passed away February 2, 2019. After graduation from Franklin Township High School, he proudly served in the US Army. Charles retired from Eli Lilly and Company after 27 years of service. Charles was a 50 year member of Pleasant Lodge No. 134 F. & A.M. in Acton, Indiana and Murat Shrine. He also, was a member of Johnson County Shrine Club and American Legion Post 205 in Franklin, Indiana, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4167 in Beech Grove, Indiana. He was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Johnson. Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Johnson; son, Tim Johnson; brothers, Doug (Jean) Johnson, Danny Johnson; sisters, Kathy (Cliff) Tracy, Sandra (Al) Brim and Shirley (Jim) Carter.

A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Road with a celebration of Charles's life starting at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 510 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

You are invited to read Charles's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Franklin Township Chapel
Download Now