Charles H. Johnson
Indianapolis - 79 of Indianapolis passed away February 2, 2019. After graduation from Franklin Township High School, he proudly served in the US Army. Charles retired from Eli Lilly and Company after 27 years of service. Charles was a 50 year member of Pleasant Lodge No. 134 F. & A.M. in Acton, Indiana and Murat Shrine. He also, was a member of Johnson County Shrine Club and American Legion Post 205 in Franklin, Indiana, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4167 in Beech Grove, Indiana. He was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Johnson. Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Johnson; son, Tim Johnson; brothers, Doug (Jean) Johnson, Danny Johnson; sisters, Kathy (Cliff) Tracy, Sandra (Al) Brim and Shirley (Jim) Carter.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Road with a celebration of Charles's life starting at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 510 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019