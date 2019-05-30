|
Charles Harrison Stotts
Franklin - Charles Harrison Stotts, 90, was born on June 9, 1928 in Paris, IL and died May 16th. He was the son of the late Charles F. Stotts and Esther L. (Harrison) Stotts. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna (Hite) Stotts and his son Gregory David Stotts. He was in the Navy and attended Indiana Central College, where he met his future wife Anna. He married the love of his life on December 24, 1950 and they celebrated 65 years of marriage before Anna went to heaven.
Charles worked for Indiana National Bank for 40 years, starting as a teller and working his way up to become a branch manager and Assistant Vice President. He was previously a member of University Heights United Methodist Church, transferring his membership to Grace United Methodist in Franklin several years ago. He was a loving husband who cared for his wife during her Alzheimer's, riding his electric scooter every day to go visit her.
Survivors include his daughters, Beth Stotts and Sara Slinker, three grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, his sister, Florence (husband Don), and his brother, Bill (wife Jane).
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at the Otterbein Franklin United Methodist Community, 1070 West Jefferson, Franklin, IN. Visitation is from 11 AM until 12 noon, followed by the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019