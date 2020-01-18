|
Charles "Chuck" Harting Marlett, age 95, of Indianapolis passed away January 9, 2020. Chuck graduated from Manual High School and attended Butler University, where he pledged Lambda Chi Alpha and Indiana University. He was a First-Class Boy Scout. He proudly served our country in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant Medical Technician and received a Bronze Star. He was a successful Cadillac Auto Salesman with Hoosier Cadillac and Tutwiler Cadillac for many years. Chuck was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, American Business Club, City Club of Indianapolis (Gyro), where he was chair of the Boy Scout Grumme Marlett Raffle, Scottish Rite Cathedral, Millersville Masonic Lodge, and American Legion Post 34. He was a lifetime season ticket holder for the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana University Varsity Club member and was a MG and Porche sports car racer.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debra Marlett; father to Kurt (Terry) Marlett, Lisa Marlett; and grandfather to Amanda Marlett. He was stepfather to Karyn (Gerald) Barrett, Dawn Vanarsdall Troke, and Amy Vanarsdall (Richard) Glover; step grandfather to Jacqueline Troke, Colleen Troke (Aaron) Haynes, Evan and Ian Glover and a step granddaughter, Kyla Shelladay.
Memorial Service will be held on January 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel with calling beginning at 1:00 PM.
You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory of Chuck or arrange a memorial contribution to the Boy Scouts of America, Crossroads Council, 7125 Fall Creek Road North, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
