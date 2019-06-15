|
|
Charles Jeffers Steele
Indianapolis - Charles Jeffers Steele, 63, passed away March 19, in Indianapolis. Jeff will be deeply missed by his twin brother Kent Steele and sister Joni Steele, his devoted stepfather, Charles Herron, his cherished nieces and nephews, Genevieve Jarvis, Chloe Kimberlin, Tommy Kimberlin and Casey Steele, and also his brother-in-law, Kevin Kimberlin. Along with Kent, Joni and Charles, stepbrother Dan Herron was a steadfast support as Jeff faced longtime disability and illness. Also surviving are stepsiblings Kathy Rose, Barbara Bowen and John Herron.
Jeff worked for many years at Herron Travel, which contributed greatly to his love of travel. Jeff traveled the world bringing back pictures, stories and mementos, which filled his home. He especially enjoyed travel to seaside locations. He had a love of boating and fishing with friends and family. Our fond memories of Jeff feature him at the beach in Nantucket with bags of every water toy imaginable that he purchased to share with his nieces and nephews. Uncle Jeff was an overgrown kid who loved to play, especially with Ginni, Chloe, Tommy and Casey.
A true child of the seventies, Jeff had a passion for classic rock music and collecting vintage guitars which he loved to play and display. Some of Jeff's happiest moments in recent times came from sharing his guitars with his family. Tommy, Ginni, Chloe and Kevin "rocked out" in Jeff's home with his guitars and amps, performing seventies rock as Joni videoed. Jeff loved nothing more than showing Kent his latest guitar acquisition or sharing it with tremendous enthusiasm by email or phone with Tommy.
Kent, Joni and Jeff began their love of the ocean together with childhood visits to Cape Cod where they played in the waves, built sandcastles, fished in the ocean, watched Gilligan's Island on rainy days and ate home-cooked lobster dinners in a tiny sea-side cottage. Through the years, Kent and Jeff enjoyed fishing and golf. Jeff was a generous soul who would truly give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, whether a long-lost cousin or a maintenance man in his building.
Jeff graduated from North Central High School and attended Ball State University. His mother, Verlene Steele Herron and his father, James Steele, predeceased Jeff. The family is celebrating his life privately.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from June 15 to June 16, 2019