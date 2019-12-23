|
Charles Johnson
Indianapolis - Charles William Johnson Jr., passed away December 22, 2019 in Greenwood, Indiana. Charles was born to the late Charles William Johnson Sr. and Marjorie M. (Meyer) Johnson in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Charles graduated from Scecina Memorial High School in Indianapolis. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Army Security Agency. On November 24, 1976 Charles married Alice Walpole. He enjoyed playing tennis and volleyball and riding his motorcycle. Charles worked in a family business, P&J Tool Company until retirement in 2015.
Charles is survived by his wife, Alice, two children: Charlie Johnson and Jennifer Parrott (Shawn), six siblings: Sylvia Johnson, Judy Gapp, Jean Devore, John Johnson, Joanne Johnson, and Jerry Johnson. He is also survived by two grandchildren: John and Jenna.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28th at 1P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, Indiana. Friends and family may visit from 11 A.M. until the time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019