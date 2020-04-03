|
Charles Johnson III
Indianapolis - Charles Johnson III, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away March 27, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1940 in Broussard, Louisiana as the son of Charles Johnson II and Beatrice Johnson.
Charles retired from the U.S. Army in 1985 as a Master Sergeant and then worked for the Defense Finance and Accounting Service until he retired in 2002. He was a member of Veterans Memorial Chapel, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, Far Eastside Neighborhood Association, and the Warren Central Dads. He was passionate about volunteering at Warren Central High School; spending over 20 years helping out at athletic events and just lending a hand wherever he could. Being a positive role model for the students was so important to him. He also volunteered at the Old Bethel Food Pantry for many years.
Though he loved to help others, the love for his family was his ultimate love. During the nice weather and even sometimes during the winter, you could always find him on the front porch barbequing for the family. He also loved to go to the casino, go fishing, work in his yard and garden, and root for the Dallas Cowboys.
Charles is survived by his wife, Kay Johnson; children: Bill (Natalie) Burton, Richard Johnson, Andrea Johnson, Cheryl (Jared) Newson; 7 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; brother, Harold Johnson; and sisters Catherine Walker, Fabiola Lewis, and Anna Bell Leblanc.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Alex Marshall; brothers Lawrence Johnson, Clarence Johnson; and sisters, Caroline Woodard, and Zealia Davis
Family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a scholarship fund that has been created in his honor. Information can be found on-line at the non for profit "Seat at the Table".
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020