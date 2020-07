Charles Johnson IIIIndianapolis - 79, passed away March 27, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1940. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a scholarship fund that has been created in his honor. Information can be found on-line at the non for profit "Seat at the Table". To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com