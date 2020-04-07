Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Charles Joseph Harpenau

Charles Joseph Harpenau Obituary
Charles Joseph Harpenau

Carmel - It is with great sadness that the family of Charlie Harpenau, of Carmel, IN announces his passing on Saturday, April 4, 2020, he was 86. Charlie was born to Helen & Jacob Harpenau in Tell City, IN. November 14, 1933. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.

Charlie rejoins in Heaven his beloved wife Cherry "Chib", his parents Helen & Jacob, stepfather Nick Hagedorn, his parent-in-laws Gladys & Marvin Ellis, son-in-law Sam Sanderson & many other cherished family members and friends.

Charlie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to everyone who crossed his path. He will be lovingly remembered by his children; Chuck (Denise) Harpenau, Anna Sanderson & Melissa (Lou) Kropp. Charlie will also be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren; Amber Ibsen, Erin Harpenau, April Harpenau, Ashley Kello, Scott (Annie) Sanderson, Brian (Shelby) Sanderson, Louis (Brandy) Kropp Jr, Jason (Wendy) Kropp, Eric (Shannon) Kropp, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was blessed to have an abundance of loving siblings who will greatly miss him; Bob (Janice) Harpenau, Janet Lemaire, Mary Weyer, David (Judy) Harpenau, Kris Harpenau, Tim (Diane) Hagedorn, Mark (Karen) Hagedorn, Stan (Teenie) Ellis and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

His family and friends are blessed to have learned from his love and daily life examples of the immense value and necessity of always living with great faith, hope and love. The legacy of his faith filled spirit and love for life and family will live on through all those who were blessed to have had him touch their lives. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. We look forward to the day when we rejoin him in our heavenly home.

Funeral service is pending due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials are suggested for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church Indianapolis, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana (or your local food bank) to help those in need from COVID-19 impact.

The family would like to send great appreciation and thanks to all the health care providers who have cared for and brought comfort to Charlie in his time of need.

Please visit flannerbuchanan.com for updated service information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
