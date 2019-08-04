|
Charles "Charlie" Joseph Kistner
Indianapolis - 83, passed away August 2, 2019 while surrounded by family. Charles was born to John and Lucille (Orphey) Kistner and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953. While growing up he worked in his father's family owned and operated Kistner Battery Company and after high school attended Purdue Institute of Technology. He served as a member of the Indiana National Guard. He married his devoted wife Maryanna (McMullen) Kistner on May 13, 1961 in St. Mark's Catholic Church. Charles accepted a job at AT&T in downtown Indianapolis retiring after 30 years of dedicated service and worked as a technician for Jackson Controls. Charles and Maryanna are devoted members of St. Roch Catholic Church.
His humor, intelligence and work ethic helped him ensure that he was a successful provider and protector to his family. We will miss hearing his perspective on everything, his guidance, his unwavering support and unconditional love.
He is survived by his wife Maryanna of 58 years along with his children Mark Kistner (Traci), Diane Oliver (Brian), Karen DuVall (Mike), James Kistner (Beth), Steven Kistner (Leigh) and Daniel Kistner (Samantha) as well as his only sibling John Kistner (Norma). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Homes, 1605 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019