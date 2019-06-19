|
Charles K. "Skip" Mills
Indianapolis - Charles K. "Skip" Mills, age 81, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on June 16, 2019. Charles was born in Indianapolis on March 10, 1938 to parents, Charles E. Mills and Betty J. (Kegg) Harris. He was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School. Charles worked as a salesman before turning his love of woodworking into a career as a carpenter. He was a member of Allisonville Christian Church and active member of the Men's Club. He loved music and was a bass player with the musical group, "Fellowship". Charles also served as a boy scout leader.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis G. (Mulcahy) Mills; children: Michael R. Mills (Cathy), David A. Mills (Lora), Timothy M. Mills (Diane), Katie M. Tapp (Toby) and Andrew W. Mills (Mary); 10 grandchildren: Jason P. Mills, Grant D. Mills (Cassie), Erin L. Stewart (Justin), Lizabeth G. Witcher (Tony), Kelly L. Wurster, Timmy L. Mounce, Rev. Rachel G. McLoughlin (Matt), Stephannie M. Tapp, Chas M. Mills and Matthew M. Mills; 2 great-grandchildren, Cody and Lileigh; and his beloved canine companion, Gracie.
Friends may call from 4pm - 7pm, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 and 10am - 11am, Wednesday, June 19th at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday at the funeral center. Burial will be in Shelby Church Cemetery, Versailles, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019