Charles "Chuck" Keaton
Indianapolis, IN - Chuck Keaton passed away on April 10, 2020, in Indianapolis. He was 86 years old.
Chuck grew up in Chicago, in the Norwood Park area. He studied mathematics at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He and his beloved wife, Joanne, met in college and were married in 1954.
Upon graduation, Chuck moved to New England. He served in the Army for two years and then began his professional life while studying for a rigorous series of actuarial exams. He was admitted as a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 1963 and was enrolled as a member of the American Academy of Actuaries in 1965.
After moving his family to Indianapolis in 1965, Chuck worked at McCready and Keene, an employee benefits firm, where he helped others to plan for a secure retirement. He remained there until his own retirement in 1998. He was known for being a hard worker. His kind, jovial personality enabled him to relate successfully to people in the business world, as well as in his personal life. He possessed a sense of humor and an ability to remain calm in stressful situations.
Chuck's hobbies included going for walks, playing poker in Vegas, and competing in table tennis tournaments. He liked to attend sporting events such as Pacers games and the Indianapolis 500. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV, such as boxing, tennis, and football. His reading material and intellectual interests included history and politics, economics, computers, higher mathematics, science, and philosophy. He enjoyed movies of all genres, including classic films, suspense, comedy, and foreign and independent films.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and wife. His survivors include his sister Dorcas; his three children, Nancy, David, and Carol; and his three grandchildren, Daniel, Jeremy, and Joni (David and his wife Kari's children).
Chuck maintained his optimism and enthusiasm for life until the end. He once said, "If I die tomorrow, don't feel sorry for me. I had a wonderful life and did everything I wanted to do."
There is no memorial service scheduled, but a celebration of life may take place at a later date. Contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020