Charles L. Hoagland
Bargersville - Charles L. Hoagland, 90, of Bargersville died September 9, 2019. Services are Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East St., Indpls 46227. With visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel. Please visit wilsonstpierre.com for online condolences and complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019