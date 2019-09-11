Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
7031 S. East St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
7031 S. East St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
1929 - 2019
Charles L. Hoagland Obituary
Charles L. Hoagland

Bargersville - Charles L. Hoagland, 90, of Bargersville died September 9, 2019. Services are Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East St., Indpls 46227. With visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel. Please visit wilsonstpierre.com for online condolences and complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
