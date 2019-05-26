|
|
Charles L. Miller
Indianapolis - Charles L. Miller passed away on May 4, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Charlie's life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 South Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the in Charlie's memory; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Please visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you can view the complete obituary or share a favorite memory with Charlie's family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019