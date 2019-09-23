|
|
Charles "Dwain" Laird
Shelbyville - Charles "Dwain" Laird, 94, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Heritage House of Shelbyville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 3718 E. Blue Ridge Road, in Shelbyville, with Masonic Rites conducted at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the church, with Rev. Dr. Robb Barlow and Rev. Alecia Gross officiating.
Interment will be at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Shelby County, with military graveside rites conducted by the local military committee.
Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund and Riley Hospital for Children, 702 Barnhill Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.
Online condolences may be shared with Dwain's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019