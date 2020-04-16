|
Charles Lamuel Terry
Indianapolis - Charles Lamuel Terry was called home to God's glory on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Indianapolis. He was born January 23, 1951 in Springfield, Tennessee to Charlie B. and Jean Terry. Charles was a graduate of Crispus Attucks High School and a graduate of Indiana University. Charles was also an Army veteran. His first employment was with Wishard Hospital, afterwords working at Indiana National Bank, from which he retired. He owned A-1 Lot Maintenance and spent the last two years working in the Marion County Jail for the Marion County Sheriff's Department. He was a natural born entertainer. He loved singing, acting, writing poetry, and fishing. He was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. There wasn't anything in the world he wouldn't do for his family. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; children, Jimmy, Alana, Damon, LaShawnna, and Sharla; one brother, Gillous; two sisters, Cheryl and Fonda; ten grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Services are Saturday, April 18th at 12:00pm at Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1202 Eugene Street 46218 with a viewing from 10:00am until service time. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com
