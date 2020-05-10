Charles "Chip" Laughner Jr.
Indianapolis - Charles "Chip" Frank Laughner Jr, 64, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1955 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles Frank Laughner, Sr and Patricia Sue (Hawhee) Laughner. Chip was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. He graduated from Southport High School in 1973. A well-respected member of the Indianapolis community, Chip was a fourth-generation restaurateur. During his forty years in the business, he operated ten Laughner's Cafeteria locations, Jonathan's Restaurant and Pub, The Oven, Dutch Oven, Key Largo Fish & Seafood Co. His concept, Loon Lake Lodge, combined his love of the outdoors and passion for food culminating in an award-winning restaurant known for its unique dining experience. In his retirement, Chip found enjoyment in entrepreneurial pursuits, such as real estate and vehicle restoration. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and riding motorcycles. His true passion was his family and friends. Survivors include his father Charles (Elizabeth) Laughner Sr., his son Charles (Jennifer) Laughner III, daughter Stacey (Scott) Ramsey, son Logan Laughner, grandchildren Madilyn and Lily Laughner, William "Liam" Ramsey, Tyler Casse' and great grandson Carter Casse'. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Patricia Sue (Hawhee) Laughner. Due to Covid-19 there will be a family graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 10 to May 11, 2020.