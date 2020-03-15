Services
Charles Leslie Stoner


1947 - 2020
Charles Leslie Stoner Obituary
Charles Leslie Stoner

Indianapolis - Charles Leslie Stoner, 72, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home March 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck enjoyed a 30 year career as a process engineer with the Allison Division of General Motors. Survivors include his wife, Toni Marie (Schaedel) Stoner; children, Leslie Ann (Kyle) Dakin, Brent Robert (Janell) Stoner, Sr. and Matthew C. Stoner; four grandchildren, Brent Robert Stoner, Jr., Charles William Stoner, Zane Ayden Dakin, and Marleigh Marie Stoner. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis, where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
