Charles Lewis Gibboney Jr.
Indianapolis - Charles Lewis Gibboney Jr., 91, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224. A funeral service will also be held at Stevens Mortuary on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery, 9295 W 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46234. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019