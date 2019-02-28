Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Charles Lewis Gibboney Jr.

Charles Lewis Gibboney Jr. Obituary
Charles Lewis Gibboney Jr.

Indianapolis - Charles Lewis Gibboney Jr., 91, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 25, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224. A funeral service will also be held at Stevens Mortuary on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery, 9295 W 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46234. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
