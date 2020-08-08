Charles M. Coyle, Sr.
Columbus - Charles Milton Coyle, (Sr.), 92, of South Artesian Drive, passed from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at 12:30 A.M. Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. He was born on August 26, 1927 in Milan, Indiana to James T. and Violet C. Richardson Coyle. He married Ruth Virginia McFarland on March 16, 1951, In Indianapolis: (deceased). He and Ruth had one son, Charles, M. Coyle, Jr.
Charles grew up in Ripley County, attending school and helping with the family farm. He graduated from Napoleon High School in Napoleon, Indiana in the spring of 1945, and entered into the United States Marine Corps in October of that same year. While in the Corps he attended the Naval Electronic Schools at both Great Lakes and at the Naval Research Lab in Anacostia, D.C. He was Honorably Discharged in October of 1948 with the rank of Sargent, having received the Good Conduct Metal, and awarded the WWII Victory Medal, and the American Area Medal.
After his discharge from the USMC, Charles went to work for the RCA Corp in Indianapolis where he spent the next 39 years as an Electronics Engineer. Over the years he had a great number of opportunities to input his skill and knowledge, and help in the development of some of the electronic conveniences that we enjoy today.
Charles was a man that loved the Lord, and devoted many hours to his church, having served as an Elder, a Sunday School Teacher, and Church Treasurer. He also enjoyed the outdoors: camping, fishing, hiking, and hunting. He gave much time as a Boy Scout Leader, and Little League Baseball coach. He also enjoyed the time he spent volunteering with Civil Defense. One of his greatest joys was the lake cottage that he designed and built, doing much of the work himself.
Charles is survived by his son, Charles "Chuck" Coyle, Jr., of Columbus; Grandchildren: Charles (Becky) Coyle, III of Jupiter, Florida; Robert Jason (Anne) Coyle of Plainfield, Indiana; and Leah Ruth (Sean) Casey of Tallahassee, Florida; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, his parents, and his only brother, James W. Coyle.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis with the Rev. John Peoples officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 until service time, and on Monday Evening, August 10 from 4 to 7:30 P.M. at Myers-Reed Chapel in Columbus. In keeping with CDC and Indiana guidelines, social distancing must be followed and masks are suggested.
Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, or Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in Columbus.