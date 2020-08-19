Charles M. Roberts
Avon - Charles M. Roberts, 82, of Avon, Indiana passed away on August 16, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1938 in Indianapolis to the late Pleasant and Dorothy Roberts.
He was a graduate of Manuel High School and Indiana Central College. An avid golfer, he enjoyed time spent on the golf course with his wife Shirley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Shirley and grandson, Eric.
Survivors include two sons, Mark (Lisa) Roberts and Greg (Susan) Roberts; three grandchildren, Ashley, Alex, and Evan; three great grandchildren, Summer, Amelia, Drake and Wyatt; sister, Jane (Tony) Ianni; brother, Jack (Gudrin) Roberts.
Memorial visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com