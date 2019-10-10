Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
New Joy Baptist Church
5694 Jurupa Avenue
Riverside, CA
Charles McKinney


1934 - 2019
Charles McKinney Obituary
Charles McKinney

Indianapolis - Passed away on September 29, 2019; 17 days before his 85th birthday. Charles was born in Shawneetown IL, October 16, 1934 to Rev. John A. Mckinney and Victoria Rudd McKinney. He moved to Indianapolis, Indiana in 1950 and enrolled at Arsenal Technical High School, graduating with the class of 1953. He enlisted

in the USAF in 1954 and served 20 years, retiring at March Air Force Base, November 1974. Charles was preceded in death by his son Ronald (Pottsie), his parents, two brothers and eight sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Lee Angela Mckinney (Angie), two sisters, six grandchildren, eighteen

great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, his Amos Temple Church Family and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1:00pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 W. 38th Street Indianapolis, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Amos Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 17925 Iris Avenue, Riverside Calif 92508. (909)352-4196.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
