Charles Mellott
Charles Mellott

Greenwood - Charles J. Mellott, 90, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Greenwood, Indiana. Charles was born to the late Ernest and Dessie (Cramer) Mellott in Shirlyburg, Pennsylvania.

Charles graduated from Shirleysburg High School. After graduation he went on to serve his country on the United States Navy. During his Navy Career he served in several aircraft carriers and retired as a senior chief petty officer. He also worked for the defense department and civil service. In his free time, Charles enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Aline, three children, Pam Roos, Jeffery Mellott and Sherri Padgett. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Erin.

Charles will be missed by all his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
