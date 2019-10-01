|
Charles Michael (Mike) Scott
Indianapolis - Charles Michael Scott (Mike), 75, of Indianapolis, Indiana was summoned by Our Father on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Mike was born on February 25, 1944, to Byron James Scott and Dorothy Bell (Acra) Scott. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Byron, brothers James Daniel (Danny), Gary, and sister Sharon (Nowakoski) Scott. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol (Walkup) Scott, his 4 children Charles (Chuck) (Ronda) Scott, Anita (Tim) Turner, Connie (Doug) Hoeferkamp, and James (Rayline) Scott. His loving siblings, sister Karen (Marvin) Anders and brother Steve (Valerie) Scott. Grandfather of Robert, Ryan, Cory, Brandon, Alden, Renden, Kalia and Kailani. Great Grandfather of Henry.
Mike was a brother-in-law for nearly 50 years to Sylvia Ann (Annie) (Mike), Albert (Mona), Bonnie (Monty), Clara (Clarence), Rex (Rhonda), Alice (Dwayne), and Joe (Linda). He was loved by a large family that also included many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike was blessed with charisma and a bright sense of humor. The list of friendships he developed over the years is endless. Conversations with him had several punch lines and he left listeners feeling hungry for more jokes. He never met a stranger where he wasn't able to strike up a jovial conversation. More often than not, he was the life of any social gathering. To know him was to love him. He enjoyed bowling, horse shoes, golf, hunting, fishing, and playing cards. Mike had a career as a printer, truck driver, and developed his own courier business. He is missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family visitation will be on Saturday, October 5th, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., visitation will start at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m., at Indiana Funeral Care 2433 E. Main St., Greenwood, Indiana 46143.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019