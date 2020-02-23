Resources
Charles Miller Jr. Obituary
Indianapolis - Charles Miller, Jr., 34, of Indianapolis, passed Monday, February 17th, 2020. Mr. Miller graduated high school in Indianapolis. After furthering his education in college, he owned and operated Reassurance Legal Processing.

Charles was so into cars. He knew everything about any car you could ever ask. He loved reading all the time. He was always on his phone reading lots of different articles.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories: his mother Celia Smith; his father Douglas Danbury; and his biological father Charles Miller, Sr.

Private Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
