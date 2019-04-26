|
|
Charles P. Morgan
Carmel - It is with sorrow and profound joy that the family of Charles P. Morgan announces his Heavenly homecoming on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at age 73. He was surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born on May 1, 1945 in Carmel, IN to the late Ralph F. and Maxine (Moffitt) Morgan, to whom he gave credit for instilling in him a strong work ethic and a natural curiosity to learn. Chuck's family was committed to their Indiana heritage, having received land grants from President Jackson to help settle the area in 1834.
Chuck is survived by his sweetheart, Roxy, who he was married to for 47 years. He often described Roxy as his inspiration and felt completed with her at his side. He is also survived by their three adult children and nine grandchildren who, he was proud to say - all live in Carmel. Chuck's oldest daughter, Anne (Caleb) Ford, is a Cardiologist with Community. Chuck's son, David (Sarah) Morgan leads Senior Home Companions, which provides in-home care for older adults. His youngest daughter, Beth (Matt) Fraiz has a Master's Degree in Education and enjoys homeschooling their kids. Chuck is also survived by his sister, Judy (Roger) Pope, who was a continual source of encouragement throughout his life.
Chuck was a 1963 graduate with honors of Carmel High School. He graduated Cum Laude from Rose Hulman Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He then earned his M.B.A. from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth. Chuck learned from the best in his early career - spending time at Hewlett Packard and also helping design a Mustang prototype that was presented to Henry Ford II. He then moved back to Indianapolis where he learned about construction and development from some of the best companies in the industry.
In 1983, Chuck founded C.P. Morgan with the vision of providing "more people with more home than they ever dreamed possible." He and his wife, Roxy, were committed to the growth and development of CP Morgan employees and poured their hearts into the company for more than 26 years. Chuck and Roxy are forever grateful for the CP Morgan associates that made it all happen. Together, they helped over 26,000 families move into new homes.
After CP Morgan, Chuck continued to be involved in the building industry by partnering with Todd Pyatt to build unique homes in the Carmel area. He also served as a Council Member with the Urban Land Institute and was selected by Former Governor Mitch Daniels to serve on the Indiana State Secondary Market for Education Board. In 2017, Chuck acquired Southeastern Aluminum Products, a nationwide business that manufactures and distributes shower doors, focused on positively changing the way people start their day. Earlier this year, Chuck was elected as a new trustee to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Board of Trustees.
Chuck was an active person who had a zest for life that was contagious. He loved sailing, snow skiing, flying, and reading. He was a classic car enthusiast who won numerous national awards. He and Roxy even drove their 1934 Packard from New York to San Francisco as part of a classic car caravan.
The most important part of Chuck's life was his passion for Christ. He invested to build and grow companies where people could love, learn, and lead from their God-given unique abilities. He served on the Boards for Chuck Swindoll's ministry, Insight for Living, and the C.E.O Forum, which started as part of Focus on the Family. In recent years, Chuck would never miss Mark Vroegop's sermons at College Park Church. He sincerely appreciated his friendship with Pastor Mark.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregiving team that helped Chuck finish well in the last few months - Annie, Cindy, Cookie, Daniel, Deborah, Jennifer, Joanie, Joyce, Keenan, Lillian, Linda and Sara. They would also like to thank Jeff Thomasson and the Oxford Financial team for many years of wisdom and support. They are grateful to Dr. Shelagh Fraser with Priority Physicians for her compassion, expertise and dedication to the family. And of course to Julie Schipp whose grace and perseverance are unparalleled.
The Morgan family invites you to join them beginning at 9:30 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at College Park Church, 2606 West 96th Street, Indianapolis. There will be a time of greeting from 9:30 - 11:00 followed by the service at 11:00. The family will hold a private burial in Carmel Cemetery next to Chuck's parents prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for contributions in Chuck's honor to College Park Church (https://yourchurch.onlinegiving.cc/donate/customform/600#/) or to Insight for Living (www.insight.org/chuckmorgan), envelopes will also be available at the church. The family has entrusted William G. Miller and Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 South Main Street, Frankfort, Indiana with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com where you may share a personal message with the family.
Chuck was passionate in his desire to see people radically transformed by the Gospel. One of his favorite verses was Ephesians 3:20, "Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen."
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019