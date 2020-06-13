Charles R. Hutchens
Indianapolis - Charles R. Hutchens, 86, passed away on June 4, 2020. A celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 20 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 a service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the USO. To read the full-length obituary please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.
Indianapolis - Charles R. Hutchens, 86, passed away on June 4, 2020. A celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 20 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 a service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the USO. To read the full-length obituary please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.