Charles R. Hutchens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Hutchens

Indianapolis - Charles R. Hutchens, 86, passed away on June 4, 2020. A celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 20 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 a service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the USO. To read the full-length obituary please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
12:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved