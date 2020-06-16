Charles Richard "Dick" Clarkson
Dupont - Charles Richard "Dick" Clarkson, 81, Dupont, died Friday, June 12, 2020.

He married Carol Ruth Ann Shelley; she preceded him in death.

He was a 1956 graduate of Decatur Central High School, Indianapolis.

Survivors include sons, Chuck (Jo Ellen) Clarkson of Charlotte, NC and Kenny (Andrea) Clarkson of Fortville; daughters, Debbie (Bob) Harmon of Columbus and Angie Clarkson of Dupont; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20th, at Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 19th, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon and Saturday, 10-11 a.m. at Floral Park Cemetery. The family requests those attending service at Floral Park Cemetery wear face masks.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Floral Park Cemetery
JUN
20
Funeral
11:00 AM
Floral Park Cemetery
