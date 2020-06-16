Charles Richard "Dick" Clarkson



Dupont - Charles Richard "Dick" Clarkson, 81, Dupont, died Friday, June 12, 2020.



He married Carol Ruth Ann Shelley; she preceded him in death.



He was a 1956 graduate of Decatur Central High School, Indianapolis.



Survivors include sons, Chuck (Jo Ellen) Clarkson of Charlotte, NC and Kenny (Andrea) Clarkson of Fortville; daughters, Debbie (Bob) Harmon of Columbus and Angie Clarkson of Dupont; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.



Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20th, at Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 19th, at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon and Saturday, 10-11 a.m. at Floral Park Cemetery. The family requests those attending service at Floral Park Cemetery wear face masks.









