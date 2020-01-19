|
|
Charles Robert Baker
Zionsville - Charles Robert Baker 96 of Zionsville, IN passed away January 17, 2020. Bob was born in October 11, 1923 in Indianapolis to Charles and Mary Gertrude (Lindeman) Baker. Bob graduated from St Philip Neri Catholic Grade School and Cathedral High School. Bob served our country in the US Army. He was a design engineer for General Motors Corporation. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at St Joseph Catholic Church Lebanon IN at 11 am with calling one hour prior to the service. Bob is survived by his wife; Claire Anne (Diercks) Baker who he married August 19, 1967. Burial will be in Union Lutheran Cemetery Zionsville, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Meinrad School of Theology. Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville are handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020