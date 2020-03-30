|
Charles Robert "Bud" Blaschke
Mooresville - Charles Robert "Bud" Blaschke, Jr., 89, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born February 12, 1931, in West Newton, Indiana to the late Charles Robert, Sr. and Thelma Blaschke. He married Phyllis Jo Sims on December 6, 1952. They had been married 65 years when Jo passed away in 2017. Bud and Jo ran Blaschke Trucking in Camby from 1955 until they retired. Bud loved playing cards, golfing and his cigars. He is survived by a son, Eddie Joe (Tonja) Blaschke of Mooresville; a sister, Thelma Weddle of Camby; two brothers, Duane Blaschke of Camby and Larry (JoAnna) Blaschke of Plainfield; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren survive. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a brother, David Blaschke, and his two precious sons, Charles Robert Blaschke, III and Kevin Blaschke, a daughter-in-law Pam Blaschke. A private graveside service for immediate family will be on Tuesday at West Newton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or . Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020