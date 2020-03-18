Resources
Charles Robert Kennemore

Charles Robert Kennemore

Indianapolis - Charles Robert Kennemore 62, of Indianapolis passed away March 14, 2020. Charles was born February 8th 1958 in Memphis, Tennessee to Charlie and Pearl Kennemore. He was retired Teamster and is survived by 2 sons, Chad and his wife Megan, Chuck and his wife Emily and 2 grandsons Evan and Nathan. Charles is also survived by 6 siblings Emma, Earline, Carrie, Doris, James and Larry. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and watching his grandsons' race.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
